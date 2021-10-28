Best Transportation/Logistics

Houdek Transportation & Logistics
9960 W 191st St., Suite B
Mokena
708-995-1466
Tinley Park resident John Houdek believes honesty is the best policy in his business.
Houdek does not cater to individuals. His company deals with corporations including Costco, John Deere, Harley-Davidson, Kellogg's and Nestle.
He says his success comes from telling customers what they need to know, not what they want to hear.
“We’re brutally honest,” he said. “I learned that lesson a long time ago. You can only pacify for so long before you get slapped in the face. Sometimes companies pacify people and waited too long to spread the information. We’re doing it right away. We know exactly what we’re going to do.”
He thinks that’s the best business practice even if it turns off potential customers.
“We’ve lost some customers because of our honesty but some have come back,” he said.
Houdek said he has been in the business 42 years and owned his own company the aast eight. He and his wife, Denise, daughter, Brittany Paloma and son-in-law Alberto Paloma, have been the main players in keeping the business rolling.
