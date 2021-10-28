 Skip to main content
Best Transportation/Logistics
urgent

Best Transportation/Logistics

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Services series
Best Transportation/Logistics

The Houdek Family of Houdek Transportation & Logistics 

Houdek Transportation & Logistics

9960 W 191st St., Suite B

Mokena

708-995-1466

www.facebook.com/HTI-Houdek-Transportation-Inc-1036482846379162/

Tinley Park resident John Houdek believes honesty is the best policy in his business.

Houdek does not cater to individuals. His company deals with corporations including Costco, John Deere, Harley-Davidson, Kellogg's and Nestle.

He says his success comes from telling customers what they need to know, not what they want to hear.

“We’re brutally honest,” he said. “I learned that lesson a long time ago. You can only pacify for so long before you get slapped in the face. Sometimes companies pacify people and waited too long to spread the information. We’re doing it right away. We know exactly what we’re going to do.”

He thinks that’s the best business practice even if it turns off potential customers.

“We’ve lost some customers because of our honesty but some have come back,” he said.

Houdek said he has been in the business 42 years and owned his own company the aast eight. He and his wife, Denise, daughter, Brittany Paloma and son-in-law Alberto Paloma, have been the main players in keeping the business rolling.

SECOND PLACE

I Like To Move It Logistics

7351 Duvan Dr.

Tinley Park

708-429-7754

Iliketo-moveit.com

THIRD PLACE

ILG Logistics

9200 W. 191st St., Suite 4

Mokena

708-478-1222

Shipilg.com

