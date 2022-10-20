Best Transportation/Logistics

HTI Houdek Transportation Inc.

9960 W. 191st St., Suite B

Mokena

708-995-1466

This is the second year in a row Houdek has captured this title and a lot of things have happened in 365 days.

“We’re still doing the same thing only bigger, faster and stronger,” said owner John Houdek. “We’ve increased our fleet by 25%. We also added an additional 48-state authority for truck-load service, which we were just breaking into last year. We are gangbusters on that now.”

He said he loves the transportation business though he said it can be “a nightmare" at times.

He and his company are trying to get everything from cellphones to coffee beans where they need to be despite some big hurdles — especially in the international market.

“It’s just nuts and insane,” Houdek said. “We work with steamship vessels and with the ports being clogged at each coast, we’re still not caught up from COVID. There are 240 ships at sea and some of them have been out there for six months.”

But he said the domestic market is in better shape and the company has been doing “less work for more, but our quality has improved.”

SECOND PLACE

I Like to Move It Logistics Inc.

7351 Duvan Drive

Tinley Park

708-429-7754

THIRD PLACE

ILG Logistics

9200 W. 191st St., Suite 4

Mokena

708-478-1222