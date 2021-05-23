 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Travel Agency
urgent

Best Travel Agency

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Services series
Best Travel Agency

Firefighter Dale Holsti started Priority 1 Travel seven years ago.

Priority 1 Travel

P.O. Box 287

Crown Point

219-232-8244

Priority1travel.com

Dale Holsti, a career firefighter and paramedic, started this venture seven years ago and attacks this business like a first-responder.

He was hoping that 2020 was going to be his best year on record, until the pandemic slowed travel. But he said this year is looking good and people are optimistic that travel will pick up again.

Holsti said he doesn’t want to sound “cheesy” but he wants to make the customer feel special.

“I pride myself in doing everything I can to make each individual customer feel like they are my only customer,” Holsti said. “I pride myself in honest customer service and make individuals feel like they’re an individual.

“The person travelling to Jamaica doesn’t care about the struggles I’m having with someone’s Mexico trip. I treat my customers like they are my only priority.”

SECOND PLACE

CS Elements Travel

198 State Route 130

Valparaiso

219-252-4228

Travelcselements.com

THIRD PLACE

All About Vacations

801 N. Indiana Ave.

Crown Point

219-661-8576

Allaboutvacations.info

1
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts