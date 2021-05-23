Best Travel Agency

Priority 1 Travel

P.O. Box 287

Crown Point

219-232-8244

Dale Holsti, a career firefighter and paramedic, started this venture seven years ago and attacks this business like a first-responder.

He was hoping that 2020 was going to be his best year on record, until the pandemic slowed travel. But he said this year is looking good and people are optimistic that travel will pick up again.

Holsti said he doesn’t want to sound “cheesy” but he wants to make the customer feel special.

“I pride myself in doing everything I can to make each individual customer feel like they are my only customer,” Holsti said. “I pride myself in honest customer service and make individuals feel like they’re an individual.

“The person travelling to Jamaica doesn’t care about the struggles I’m having with someone’s Mexico trip. I treat my customers like they are my only priority.”

SECOND PLACE