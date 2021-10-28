Best Travel Agency

Just Add Magic Travel

773-320-4353

Tinley Park’s Aileen Mulle-DiTuri has not been deterred by the internet eating into the travel agency business.

She is doing fine with her Just Add Magic Travel business, which specializes in planning trips to Disney destinations, Universal Orlando Resorts, Sandals and Beaches, All Inclusive Resorts and Caribbean International.

Mullee-DiTuri said her customers benefit from her expertise.

“When you book online, you are basically making a reservation and you are winging it and you are all on your own without any support,” she said. “People who come to me are wanting the details planned out for them, and they want questions answered that they can’t get from the internet.”

She stays up on all of the rapidly changing policies and rule changes that COVID-19 presents.

Her greatest reward is providing the best vacation she can for her customers.