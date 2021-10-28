 Skip to main content
Best Travel Agency
Best Travel Agency

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Services series
Best Travel Agency

Aileen Mulle-DiTuri owns Just Add Magic Travel.

Just Add Magic Travel

773-320-4353

Justaddmagictravel.com

Tinley Park’s Aileen Mulle-DiTuri has not been deterred by the internet eating into the travel agency business.

She is doing fine with her Just Add Magic Travel business, which specializes in planning trips to Disney destinations, Universal Orlando Resorts, Sandals and Beaches, All Inclusive Resorts and Caribbean International.

Mullee-DiTuri said her customers benefit from her expertise.

“When you book online, you are basically making a reservation and you are winging it and you are all on your own without any support,” she said. “People who come to me are wanting the details planned out for them, and they want questions answered that they can’t get from the internet.”

She stays up on all of the rapidly changing policies and rule changes that COVID-19 presents.

Her greatest reward is providing the best vacation she can for her customers.

“Kids grow up really quickly, and you only have 18 summers with them,” Mullee-DiTuri said. “You don’t have a lot of time. Leaving families with moments and memories is really rewarding. I like helping my clients plan a great trip so they can be present with their families while I figure out all of the details.”

SECOND PLACE

New Lenox Travel

1938 E. Lincoln Hwy., Suite 109

New Lenox

815-485-3300

Newlenoxtravel.com

THIRD PLACE

Carol’s Travel Service

A Frosch Company

7625 W. 159th St.

Tinley Park

708-532-5450

Carolstravel.com

