Best Travel Agency

CS Elements Travel

198 W. Ind. 130

Valparaiso

219-252-4228

Tyler and Ashlin Stiscak were so inspired by their frequent travels in the U.S. and abroad that they formed CS Elements Travel, a business that reflects their passion for learning and enjoying other cultures, customs, languages and more.

Both their families taught that travel, whether for a modest getaway or a luxurious trip, was the best way to gather and make memories.

Tyler says the agency’s team members love travel and share with clients their knowledge and experience. “Our team is here to provide concierge-level services so you have the best experience possible, on and before your trip. They learn where you want to stay, where to eat and what you make sure to see. They make sure you don’t worry about the details of your trip,” says Tyler.

The agency’s specialized, knowledgeable Disney team plans adventures for families of all shapes, sizes and budgets.

Using a travel agent is free, he says, because the supplier or travel destination pays the commission to CS Elements Travel, and that supports a local business.

“Thank you to our amazing team of agents and our clients for their support."

SECOND PLACE

Travels By Charlotte

Schererville

888-736-0228

THIRD PLACE

Travel Hut

3601 Ridge Road

Highland

219-972-2603

