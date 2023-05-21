Travels By Charlotte
Schererville
219-736-0228
Charlotte Graham, certified travel counselor and owner of Travels By Charlotte, says clients do not always know they should be working with a travel agent to find out what they are looking for in a trip.
As a luxury-based travel agency, Travels By Charlotte takes a personal approach, determining what a client’s dream vacation is, Graham says.
“It is my job to try to figure out what it is you want, not what your neighbor told you is great,” she says.
Prior to her nearly 16 years as a travel agent, Graham was a flight attendant for United Airlines.
People are also reading…
She was happy to find a role in the community that maintained her connection to travel while spending more time with her family, including her son and daughter who are now in high school.
Now she plans trips ranging from family reunions to destination weddings and everything in between.
“There’s nothing too big or too small. I enjoy it,” she says.
She encourages folks to keep an open mind about what a travel agent can do for them and how far their budgets can reach.
“It doesn’t mean you have to break the bank to do this,” she says.
SECOND PLACE
CS Elements Travel
198 W. Ind. 130,
Valparaiso
219-252-4228
THIRD PLACE
Discovery Travel Planning
6717 Joseph Ave.
Portage
219-406-0674
www.discoverytravelplanning.com