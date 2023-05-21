Travels By Charlotte

Schererville

219-736-0228

Charlotte Graham, certified travel counselor and owner of Travels By Charlotte, says clients do not always know they should be working with a travel agent to find out what they are looking for in a trip.

As a luxury-based travel agency, Travels By Charlotte takes a personal approach, determining what a client’s dream vacation is, Graham says.

“It is my job to try to figure out what it is you want, not what your neighbor told you is great,” she says.

Prior to her nearly 16 years as a travel agent, Graham was a flight attendant for United Airlines.

She was happy to find a role in the community that maintained her connection to travel while spending more time with her family, including her son and daughter who are now in high school.

Now she plans trips ranging from family reunions to destination weddings and everything in between.

“There’s nothing too big or too small. I enjoy it,” she says.

She encourages folks to keep an open mind about what a travel agent can do for them and how far their budgets can reach.

“It doesn’t mean you have to break the bank to do this,” she says.

SECOND PLACE

CS Elements Travel

198 W. Ind. 130,

Valparaiso

219-252-4228

THIRD PLACE

Discovery Travel Planning

6717 Joseph Ave.

Portage

219-406-0674

www.discoverytravelplanning.com