Best Travel Agency

Just Add Magic Travel

TInley Park

773-320-4353

“No two trips are alike,” says Aileen Mullee-DiTuri, owner of Just Add Magic Travel in Tinley Park. “Everyone has their own specific needs, and we look out for their needs.”

Mullee-DiTuri opened Just Add Magic Travel in 2018 after working in the industry for years. She had worked as a travel agent for other companies since 2014 and developed a name for herself planning family and multigenerational trips. “I felt I could better serve my clients with my own agency, so I opened Just Add Magic.”

Just Add Magic provides quality travel planning by focusing on concierge plans at select all-inclusive resorts, Universal Studios in Orlando and the wide variety of Disney properties.

Mullee-DiTuri believes her expertise in family travel and concierge-level travel planning is what keeps customers coming back. And since she started Just Add Magic in 2018, they have indeed kept coming back. “I’m an expert at what I do and my clients know that I am honest with them,” she says.

SECOND PLACE

Carol's Travel Service

708-532-5450

THIRD PLACE

New Lenox Travel

1938 Lincoln Hwy.

New Lenox

815-485-3300