Brian’s Tree Service
Highland
219-922-8600
Prudence Moseley, president and co-owner of Brian’s Tree Service, says it feels awesome to win Best in the Region for its lofty work.
The company was founded 28 years ago by Moseley and her husband, Brian Moseley. Their son also works alongside them.
Even with an increase in competition in the last year, Moseley notes its motto: Brian’s is “the place to save money” when it comes to taking on tree trimming, removal and more.
And its estimates are free.
Meeting new people and working with a variety of trees remain highlights of the job, Moseley says.
SECOND PLACE
Russell’s Tree Care Services
12295 Sandalwood Drive
DeMotte
219-987-4378
THIRD PLACE
Bryan’s Tree Service
Hobart
219-413-1808