Best Tree Service

Russell’s Tree Care Services Inc.

12295 Sandalwood Drive

DeMotte

219-987-4378

Since 1986 Russell’s Tree Care has provided tree care services to Lake, Porter, Jasper and Newton Counties.

Two certified arborists on staff understand the importance of removing dead or dying trees or dangerous limbs that may fall. Raising the tree canopy by pruning lower branches prevents scratching of a vehicle. Crown cleaning — cutting limbs from the interior of a tree — creates air flow so branches resist high wind.

Russell’s also clears the roof of dying, dangerous limbs, does stump grinding and can add mulch to help the base of the tree stay healthy.

Russell’s Tree Service does all commercial work.

“We pride ourselves on raising the standards of this industry by being professional and competent, all while continuing to provide our clients with the best experience,” says Russell Sessions, president of operations.

SECOND PLACE

Evans Tree Care

9290 Clay St.

Merrillville

219-299-7352

THIRD PLACE

Dave’s Tree Service

Munster

219-922-1819

