 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Best Tree Service

  • 0
Best Tree Service

Russell's Tree Care Services

Russell’s Tree Care Services Inc.

12295 Sandalwood Drive

DeMotte

219-987-4378

russellstreecare.com

Since 1986 Russell’s Tree Care has provided tree care services to Lake, Porter, Jasper and Newton Counties.

Two certified arborists on staff understand the importance of removing dead or dying trees or dangerous limbs that may fall. Raising the tree canopy by pruning lower branches prevents scratching of a vehicle. Crown cleaning — cutting limbs from the interior of a tree — creates air flow so branches resist high wind.

Russell’s also clears the roof of dying, dangerous limbs, does stump grinding and can add mulch to help the base of the tree stay healthy.

 Russell’s Tree Service does all commercial work.

People are also reading…

“We pride ourselves on raising the standards of this industry by being professional and competent, all while continuing to provide our clients with the best experience,” says Russell Sessions, president of operations.

SECOND PLACE

Evans Tree Care

9290 Clay St.

Merrillville

219-299-7352

evanstreecare.com

THIRD PLACE

Dave’s Tree Service

Munster

219-922-1819

treeservicemunster.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts