Revolt Cheer & Tumble co-owners Melissa Matlon and Jamie Hitt have coached 10 state and national qualifying teams. They understand how to help kids meet their goals in cheerleading and tumbling, whether for competition or recreation.

The name Revolt is an acronym for the business model: Resilience, Empowerment, Values, Opportunities, Leadership and Trust. “We build their skills and self-confidence, and that stems from trust. Kids feel like it’s a second home to them here,” says Hitt. The coaches talk with them to understand what their goals are and to make Revolt a place where athletes at all abilities can be themselves and learn with each other.