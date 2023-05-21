Midwest Express Clinic
Multiple locations
219-513-2000
Despite being at an urgent care and express clinic, the team at Midwest Express Clinic takes the time to provide every patient with personalized attention. Whether patients have illnesses, injuries or the need for diagnostic testing services, they can visit any of the Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland clinics to receive fast-yet-friendly care.
The staff at Midwest Express also strives to be visible in the community, from volunteering to collecting items for local shelters. The company hosts food drives, sponsors youth sports teams and is involved in many other community initiatives.
People are also reading…
SECOND PLACE
Methodist Hospitals CareFirst
Multiple locations
THIRD PLACE
Franciscan ExpressCare
Multiple locations
219-934-9856