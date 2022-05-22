Best Urgent Care

Midwest Express Clinic
Multiple locations
219-513-2000
With high-powered sports personalities such as Chicago Bull Zach LaVine and former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch helping to spread the word from giant highway billboards, Midwest Express Clinic is enjoying high visibility throughout Northwest Indiana.
But particularly given the enormous strain hospital emergency rooms and doctor’s offices have been under the last two years, it’s likely that many Region patients have gotten to know the Midwest Express brand in a much more personal way – by walking through the doors of one of its 10 area locations to get a nonemergency illness or injury treated by one of the experienced, board-certified professionals on staff.
And whether the needs involved family care, women’s health, a school or sports physical, lab work, COVID-19 testing, X-rays or just an unexpected injury or illness, those patients have enjoyed a positive experience — this is Midwest Express Clinic’s second straight win in this category — whether they’ve seen those billboards or not.
SECOND PLACE
Methodist Hospitals CareFirst
Multiple locations
219-663-2793
THIRD PLACE
Franciscan ExpressCare
Multiple locations
219-934-9856