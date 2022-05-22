 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Best Urgent Care

  • 0
Best Urgent Care

A Midwest Express clinic in Munster

Midwest Express Clinic

Multiple locations

219-513-2000

midwestexpressclinic.com

With high-powered sports personalities such as Chicago Bull Zach LaVine and former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch helping to spread the word from giant highway billboards, Midwest Express Clinic is enjoying high visibility throughout Northwest Indiana.

But particularly given the enormous strain hospital emergency rooms and doctor’s offices have been under the last two years, it’s likely that many Region patients have gotten to know the Midwest Express brand in a much more personal way – by walking through the doors of one of its 10 area locations to get a nonemergency illness or injury treated by one of the experienced, board-certified professionals on staff.

And whether the needs involved family care, women’s health, a school or sports physical, lab work, COVID-19 testing, X-rays or just an unexpected injury or illness, those patients have enjoyed a positive experience — this is Midwest Express Clinic’s second straight win in this category — whether they’ve seen those billboards or not.

People are also reading…

SECOND PLACE

Methodist Hospitals CareFirst

Multiple locations

219-663-2793

methodisthospitals.org

THIRD PLACE

Franciscan ExpressCare

Multiple locations

219-934-9856

franciscanhealth.org

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts