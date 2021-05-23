Best Urgent Care

 Skip to main content
From the 2021 The Times Best of the Regioon Health Care series
Midwest Express Clinic in Griffith

Midwest Express Clinic

Multiple locations

219-513-2000

midwestexpressclinic.com

If you’re feeling ill or are injured, but your condition is not an emergency, you may want to visit your local Midwest Express Clinic, which according to its  website, is “a convenient alternative to an ER visit or doctor’s appointment for illnesses and injuries that are urgent but not emergent.”

From COVID and antibody testing to walk-in injury or illness treatment, Midwest Express Clinics have their finger on the pulse of the latest health care needs. The walk-in facilities have experienced, board-certified professionals on staff, with services that include Injury and Extensive Care, Illness Treatment, Family Care, Women’s Health, School and Sports Physicals, Labs, Testing, X-rays and more.

In addition to offering an array of medical services, Midwest Express Clinics are invested in the communities they serve, with team members often participating in volunteer efforts.

“We are super excited to be voted First Place and we’re very thankful for the support of our communities,” says Mo Tayyab, director of Marketing and Operations. “Our mission is to provide extraordinary health care with a personal touch.”

SECOND PLACE

Methodist Hospitals CareFirst

1275 E. North St.

Crown Point

219-663-2793

751 E. 81st Place

Merrillville

219-791-9389

7860 Burr St.

Schererville

219-322-7143

methodisthospitals.org

THIRD PLACE

Franciscan ExpressCare

Multiple locations

219-934-9856

franciscanhealth.org

