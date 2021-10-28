 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Used Car Dealer
urgent

Best Used Car Dealer

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Vehicles series

Terry's Ford of Peotone

363 N. Harlem Ave.

Peotone

708-607-6744

www.terrysfordofpeotone.com

Terry's Ford of Peotone specializes in new, used and commercial vehicle sales in the South Suburbs, including Frankfort, Mokena and New Lenox.

Terry's prides itself on offering an efficient experience whether buying new or used or getting a vehicle serviced. It stands ready to help shoppers who know what they are looking for as fluidly as those looking for a little direction.

Expanding its reach, Terry's is part of the Autotrader network, making used-car shopping even more accessible. 

This adds up to a Southland's Best nod from Southland Your Times readers. 

SECOND PLACE (TIE)

Apple Chevrolet 

8585 W. 159th St.

Tinley Park

708-429-3000

www.applechevy.com

Bettenhausen Fiat and Used Car Mega Store 

15941 S. 94th Ave.

Orland Park

708-460-5337

www.bettenhausenauto.com

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts