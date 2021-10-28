Best Used Car Dealer

Terry's Ford of Peotone
363 N. Harlem Ave.
Peotone
708-607-6744
Terry's Ford of Peotone specializes in new, used and commercial vehicle sales in the South Suburbs, including Frankfort, Mokena and New Lenox.
Terry's prides itself on offering an efficient experience whether buying new or used or getting a vehicle serviced. It stands ready to help shoppers who know what they are looking for as fluidly as those looking for a little direction.
Expanding its reach, Terry's is part of the Autotrader network, making used-car shopping even more accessible.
This adds up to a Southland's Best nod from Southland Your Times readers.
SECOND PLACE (TIE)
Apple Chevrolet
8585 W. 159th St.
Tinley Park
708-429-3000
Bettenhausen Fiat and Used Car Mega Store
15941 S. 94th Ave.
Orland Park
708-460-5337