Best Used Car Dealer

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Shopping series
Bosak Auto Group

Bosak Auto Group

Multiple locations

www.bosakauto.com

Bosak made it a clean sweep of the car dealer categories, winning the used car category for the first time in The Times Best of the Region readers' poll.

"This is important to us because it is a further confirmation that we are doing our job right," Bosak's Chief Marketing Officer Theresa Bosak said. "It is especially appreciated at this time since we have worked really hard to reach out to our local communities and Region during these challenging times.

"Quality, trust and integrity are attributes that can really only be inherent after many years of proven performance," Bosak said of the reasons the 95-year-old family business won.

"We recognize the importance and the responsibility of providing our local families with the best used vehicle options available to fit their specific needs, as well as their personal financial requirements. Our automotive Pre-Owned group offers some of the largest and most diverse brand inventories in Northwest Indiana. We also offer many financing programs to accommodate a wide range of budget allowances.

"We have developed advanced online buying and selling options, which have been vital during the pandemic," she said.

SECOND PLACE

Carmax

1370 E. 79th Place

Merrillville

219-769-2902

carmax.com

THIRD PLACE (Tie)

Schepel Auto Group

3209 W. Lincoln Hwy.

Merrillville

219-769-6381

www.schepel.com

Castle Subaru-Mitsubishi

6100 U.S. Hwy. 6

Portage

219-764-5020

www.castlesubaru.com

www.castlemitsubishi.com

