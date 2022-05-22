Skye Line Vape Lounge

136 W. Commercial Ave.

Lowell

219-690-3527

“Honestly, I didn’t know we were put up (for Best Vape Shop) until three days before the vote,” says Frank Golz, co-owner of Skye Line Vape Lounge in Lowell.

But once he thought about it, Golz said his customers' affection for the store probably comes from its comfortable ambiance. “When people come here, they feel like they’re home.”

And that sense of home extends to the store’s management. Golz’s business partner and co-owner is Brandee Wilson, his mother-in-law.

Golz and Wilson opened Skye Line Vape in 2015, and a lot has changed since then, according to Golz. They started with “two cases and three shelves” and now have a thriving store with scores of products and many beautiful cases.

Golz calls Skye Line Vape Shop a true mom-and-pop shop. ”It’s just me and my mother-in-law. You’re going to get someone direct, and you’re always gonna see the same face.”

SECOND PLACE

Smoke Shack

10771 Broadway

Crown Point

219-662-9200

THIRD PLACE

Munster Tobacco & Hookah

7950 Calumet Ave.

Munster

219-836-6141

