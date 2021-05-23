Best Vape Shop

 Skip to main content
From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Shopping series
Vapin N Portage is an affiliate of Vapin N Valpo.

Vapin N Valpo

827 E. Lincolnway

Valparaiso

219-465-3244

Vapin N Portage

5912 U.S. Hwy. 6

Portage

219-763-3244

Vapin N Hobart

4931 E. 81st Ave.

Merrillville

219-940-9814

vapinnnwi.com

The shops of the Vapin N Valpo chain work hard to create enjoyable customer experiences by providing the best vaping products with strong service, said Tyler Bender of Vapin N Portage. “What sets us apart is our customer service.”

Vapin N Valpo was founded in Valparaiso in 2012. The stores specialize in matching the right device with each customer. And Bender said the staff’s deep product knowledge allows them to achieve the best mixtures of flavor and feel, vaporizer and vaper.

“Our customer service is what sets us apart,” Bender said, “When you walk into a gas station or smoke shop, they just point to the case.”

And by sharing knowledge with warmth and a personal touch, the Northwest Indiana chain is becoming a veritable fiefdom of vaporized puffables. According to Bender, service goals include coaching customers through the process of quitting smoking.

“It's supposed to be a warm friendly environment,” Bender said.

SECOND PLACE

Munster Tobacco & Hookah

7950 Calumet Ave.

Munster

219-836-6141

facebook.com/munstertobaccohookah

THIRD PLACE

Smoke 219

7451 Indianapolis Blvd.

Hammond

219-230-7330

smoke219.com

