Best Vape Shop

Vapin N Valpo
827 E. Lincolnway
Valparaiso
219-465-3244
Vapin N Portage
5912 U.S. Hwy. 6
Portage
219-763-3244
Vapin N Hobart
4931 E. 81st Ave.
Merrillville
219-940-9814
The shops of the Vapin N Valpo chain work hard to create enjoyable customer experiences by providing the best vaping products with strong service, said Tyler Bender of Vapin N Portage. “What sets us apart is our customer service.”
Vapin N Valpo was founded in Valparaiso in 2012. The stores specialize in matching the right device with each customer. And Bender said the staff’s deep product knowledge allows them to achieve the best mixtures of flavor and feel, vaporizer and vaper.
“Our customer service is what sets us apart,” Bender said, “When you walk into a gas station or smoke shop, they just point to the case.”
And by sharing knowledge with warmth and a personal touch, the Northwest Indiana chain is becoming a veritable fiefdom of vaporized puffables. According to Bender, service goals include coaching customers through the process of quitting smoking.
“It's supposed to be a warm friendly environment,” Bender said.
SECOND PLACE
Munster Tobacco & Hookah
7950 Calumet Ave.
Munster
219-836-6141
THIRD PLACE
Smoke 219
7451 Indianapolis Blvd.
Hammond
219-230-7330