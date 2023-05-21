Region Vein

Dr. Demetrios J. Karamichos

931 Ridge Road, Suite C

Munster

219-595-3095

From the first phone call made to the office to the final treatment performed, Dr. Demetrios J. Karamichos says a patient’s experience is unique and personalized.

“I’d like to think that our success isn’t only about the doctor performing the treatments, but the whole team itself,” he says. “For example, there is no outside call center or waiting on hold to speak to the office. We value our patients’ time and schedule them to minimize waiting times in the office. For me, good patient care involves good nonmedical care, as well.”

While many practices treat abnormal veins as an add-on service, Karamichos says he focuses solely on treating varicose veins and related issues due to chronic venous insufficiency.

“As the only physician in the practice, patients will see me for every one of their treatments and office visits,” he says. “They have as much time as they need in order to make sure they are as prepared and informed as they can be with their treatment plan.”

Open since August 2020, Region Vein provides medical and cosmetic treatment for varicose veins and spider veins, as well as cosmetic treatment for prominent facial and hand veins.

“I think what makes us stand apart is how small we are,” Karamichos says. “ One-hundred percent of my practice is dedicated to treating varicose and spider veins. Everyone of us here is and has been a Region resident for many years. We are proud to be a part of the community and proud to be helping our patients feel better and get healthy.”

SECOND PLACE

Centers for Pain Control & Vein Care

Multiple locations

219-206-1592

THIRD PLACE

Cardiovascular Consultants

10010 Donald S. Powers Drive

Munster

7217 Indianapolis Blvd.

Hammond

219-934-4200