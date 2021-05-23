Best Vein Care

Region Vein
Though many may not think of a vein care center as a place to experience a “boutique”-like service, that’s what Region Vein offers.
“Our patients get to know everyone personally by the time they’re done with their treatments,” Dr. Demetrios Karamichos says. “There is no offsite call center that the patient has to navigate through when they call. A call is answered by any one of our three employees, including me sometimes.”
It’s that combination of personalized medical care and a superior care team that makes Region Vein the top place in the Region to receive treatment for conditions such as varicose veins and others related to chronic venous insufficiency.
For more than 14 years, Karamichos has treated venous disease using state-of-the-art procedures to reduce or eliminate pain.
While some practices treat abnormal veins as an “add-on” service in which patients may see multiple members of a care team, Karamichos says patients see him for every procedure and as often as they need to ensure they are prepared and informed about their treatment plans.
“We know that these treatments can be stressful for some people, and we do our best to keep them educated, reassured and informed with what’s going on with their care at all times,” he said. “We want to treat our patients the way we would want our own family members to be treated.”
