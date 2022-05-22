Best Vein Care

Region Vein
931 Ridge Road, Suite C
Munster
219-595-3095
Dr. Demetrios Karamichos can tick off any number of reasons so many patients seek out his practice when they need treatment for the leg pain, fatigue, swelling and muscle cramps that come with varicose veins: From the individualized care they receive in a single, local office to the single-minded focus on vein care to the personal treatment the doctor himself always provides. 8ut it’s the comfort and sense of peace that he and his veteran team provide that he believes set Region Vein apart.
“I have done thousands of these procedures and can provide the most efficient and most comfortable experience available,” Karamichos says. “We take the time to educate our patients on all aspects of their symptoms, treatment options and coverage upfront so there are no surprises. Our goal is to get them to live healthier and happier lives being active, and not slowed down by leg pain.”
SECOND PLACE
Centers for Pain Control & Vein Care
Multiple locations
219-476-7246
THIRD PLACE
Cardiovascular Consultants
Multiple locations
219-934-4200