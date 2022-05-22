Best Veterinarian/Animal Care

Coyne Veterinary Center

Multiple locations

219-267-1700

Dr. John Coyne created a veterinary practice that for 40 years has committed to providing veterinary services to the community and helping clients’ pets. Priorities at the offices in St. John, Crown Point and Portage are that each member of the team, including veterinarians, technicians and customer service representatives, is compassionate and has in-depth veterinary knowledge.

All pets’ needs are cared for, from nail trimming to intensive, life-saving care. Clients as well as employees receive updated education and the offices have the latest technologies. Online chats and virtual veterinarian consults are convenient options for pet owners who can also check reminders for their pets.

The Coyne centers offer day care, with play areas indoors and out and a pool.

“It is an honor to be recognized as the best veterinarian of the Region. We take pride in providing exceptional service to the community and strive to ensure both client and pets' needs are met with every visit.

“We are consistently floored by the positive feedback and support from Northwest Indiana. Our team is beyond thankful for the opportunity to provide veterinary care to our community,” said Medical Director Dr. Matthew Szalay.

The veterinary practice also offers cats and dogs for adoption.

SECOND PLACE

St. John Animal Clinic

8661 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-365-8531

THIRD PLACE

Lowell Animal Hospital

17645 Morse St.

Lowell

219-300-2148

