Best Veterinarian/Animal Care

St. John Animal Clinic
8661 Wicker Ave.
St. John
219-365-8531
Helping pet owners develop the ties that bind them to their pets is the formula that enabled the St. John Animal Clinic to take the top spot in the Best of the Region voting for Veterinarian/Animal Care.
"Like every veterinary clinic, our No. 1 goal is to provide the best possible health services to our patients," practice manager Shirley Niebling said. "We believe to do that we not only have to maintain state-of-the-art medicine, phenomenal veterinarians and professional and educated team members, but also a relationship with our clients and their pets.
"Our doctors and staff really take the time to get to know our clients and their pets' lifestyle so we can provide individualized medical care to our patients. You definitely will not find any 'cookie cutter' wellness plans here. What is good for the goose, may not be good for the gander, so to speak," Niebling said.
The clinic is becoming a certified Fear Free Veterinary Clinic designed to help reduce fears or anxieties a pet might have when coming in for health services by going slow, being aware of animal body language and positive reinforcement.
"We strongly feel this relationship and fear-free culture helps to deepen the human-animal bond for our clients and their pets, which is essential for the joys of owning a pet," Niebling said.
SECOND PLACE
Coyne Veterinary Center
10969 Broadway
Crown Point
219-267-1700
THIRD PLACE
Lowell Animal Hospital
17645 Morse St.
Lowell
219-247-0555