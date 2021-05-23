Best Veterinarian/Animal Care

St. John Animal Clinic

8661 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-365-8531

Helping pet owners develop the ties that bind them to their pets is the formula that enabled the St. John Animal Clinic to take the top spot in the Best of the Region voting for Veterinarian/Animal Care.

"Like every veterinary clinic, our No. 1 goal is to provide the best possible health services to our patients," practice manager Shirley Niebling said. "We believe to do that we not only have to maintain state-of-the-art medicine, phenomenal veterinarians and professional and educated team members, but also a relationship with our clients and their pets.

"Our doctors and staff really take the time to get to know our clients and their pets' lifestyle so we can provide individualized medical care to our patients. You definitely will not find any 'cookie cutter' wellness plans here. What is good for the goose, may not be good for the gander, so to speak," Niebling said.