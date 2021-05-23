 Skip to main content
Best Veterinarian/Animal Care

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Services series
St. John Animal Clinic

8661 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-365-8531

stjohnanimalclinic.com

Helping pet owners develop the ties that bind them to their pets is the formula that enabled the St. John Animal Clinic to take the top spot in the Best of the Region voting for Veterinarian/Animal Care.

"Like every veterinary clinic, our No. 1 goal is to provide the best possible health services to our patients," practice manager Shirley Niebling said. "We believe to do that we not only have to maintain state-of-the-art medicine, phenomenal veterinarians and professional and educated team members, but also a relationship with our clients and their pets.

"Our doctors and staff really take the time to get to know our clients and their pets' lifestyle so we can provide individualized medical care to our patients. You definitely will not find any 'cookie cutter' wellness plans here. What is good for the goose, may not be good for the gander, so to speak," Niebling said.

The clinic is becoming a certified Fear Free Veterinary Clinic designed to help reduce fears or anxieties a pet might have when coming in for health services by going slow, being aware of animal body language and positive reinforcement.

"We strongly feel this relationship and fear-free culture helps to deepen the human-animal bond for our clients and their pets, which is essential for the joys of owning a pet," Niebling said.

SECOND PLACE

Coyne Veterinary Center

10969 Broadway

Crown Point

219-267-1700

coyne.care.com

THIRD PLACE

Lowell Animal Hospital

17645 Morse St.

Lowell

219-247-0555

lowellanimalhospital.com

