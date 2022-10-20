Best Veterinarian

Dr. Matthew Mottel
Avenue Animal Hospital
16736 Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park
708-532-3866
Dr. Matthew Mottel grew up in La Grange with a love for animals and as a kid used to take many trips to the zoo.
He’s been fixing up dogs and cats since 2013 and has been at Avenue Animal for five years.
“We’re well established in the Southwest Suburbs,” he said. “We stress compassion and high-quality medicine.”
Mottel enjoys the relationships he has with the animals and their owners.
“I get to be able to do a little bit of everything and see that pet through the medical care it needs whether it’s a preventive visit to an illness visit to a surgical visit, we get to do it all here,” he said. “This career allows for self-fulfillment and I am able to build that bond with patients and and clients.”
SECOND PLACE
Mokena Animal Clinic
9455 W. 191st St.
Mokena
708-479-2811
THIRD PLACE
The Veterinary Clinic of Tinley Park
17745 Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park
708-444-0315