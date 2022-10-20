 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Veterinarian

Dr. Matthew Mottel

Avenue Animal Hospital

16736 Oak Park Ave.

Tinley Park

708-532-3866

Avenueanimal.com

Dr. Matthew Mottel grew up in La Grange with a love for animals and as a kid used to take many trips to the zoo.

He’s been fixing up dogs and cats since 2013 and has been at Avenue Animal for five years.

“We’re well established in the Southwest Suburbs,” he said. “We stress compassion and high-quality medicine.”

Mottel enjoys the relationships he has with the animals and their owners.

“I get to be able to do a little bit of everything and see that pet through the medical care it needs whether it’s a preventive visit to an illness visit to a surgical visit, we get to do it all here,” he said. “This career allows for self-fulfillment and I am able to build that bond with patients and and clients.”

SECOND PLACE

Mokena Animal Clinic

9455 W. 191st St.

Mokena

708-479-2811

Mokenaanimalclinic.com

THIRD PLACE

The Veterinary Clinic of Tinley Park

17745 Oak Park Ave.

Tinley Park

708-444-0315

Vcotp.com

