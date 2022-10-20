Best Veterinarian

Dr. Matthew Mottel

Dr. Matthew Mottel grew up in La Grange with a love for animals and as a kid used to take many trips to the zoo.

“I get to be able to do a little bit of everything and see that pet through the medical care it needs whether it’s a preventive visit to an illness visit to a surgical visit, we get to do it all here,” he said. “This career allows for self-fulfillment and I am able to build that bond with patients and and clients.”