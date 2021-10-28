 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Veterinarian
urgent

Best Veterinarian

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Pets series
Best Veterinarian

 Cedar Way Veterinary Clinic in New Lenox

 Tony V. Martin, The Times
Best Veterinaran

Cedar Way Veterinary Clinic

Cedar Way Veterinary Clinic

2041 Calistoga Drive

New Lenox

815-462-7387

cedarwayvet.com

The doctors and staff at Cedar Way Animal Clinic treat each pet as if it is their own.

“When we care for each pet that comes through our doors, we are that pet’s advocate,” said Rebecka Bargo, office manager at the clinic. “Our clients appreciate the value and individuality of the services we provide to each pet’s specific needs and requirements.”

To best help each pet, the veterinarians at Cedar Way Animal Clinic attend ongoing educational seminars to help them remain current with advancements in veterinary medicine.

“We provide the same compassionate care that we give our own pets and this love and compassion is the first step in providing complete and accurate patient care,” Bargo said.

SECOND PLACE

Mokena Animal Clinic

9455 W. 191st

Mokena

708-479-2811

mokenaanimalclinic.com

THIRD PLACE

The Veterinary Clinic of Tinley Park

17745 Oak Park Ave.

Tinley Park

708-444-0315

vcotp.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts