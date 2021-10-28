Best Veterinarian

Cedar Way Veterinary Clinic

2041 Calistoga Drive

New Lenox

815-462-7387

The doctors and staff at Cedar Way Animal Clinic treat each pet as if it is their own.

“When we care for each pet that comes through our doors, we are that pet’s advocate,” said Rebecka Bargo, office manager at the clinic. “Our clients appreciate the value and individuality of the services we provide to each pet’s specific needs and requirements.”

To best help each pet, the veterinarians at Cedar Way Animal Clinic attend ongoing educational seminars to help them remain current with advancements in veterinary medicine.

“We provide the same compassionate care that we give our own pets and this love and compassion is the first step in providing complete and accurate patient care,” Bargo said.

SECOND PLACE

Mokena Animal Clinic

9455 W. 191st