Best Veterinarian

Cedar Way Veterinary Clinic
2041 Calistoga Drive
New Lenox
815-462-7387
The doctors and staff at Cedar Way Animal Clinic treat each pet as if it is their own.
“When we care for each pet that comes through our doors, we are that pet’s advocate,” said Rebecka Bargo, office manager at the clinic. “Our clients appreciate the value and individuality of the services we provide to each pet’s specific needs and requirements.”
To best help each pet, the veterinarians at Cedar Way Animal Clinic attend ongoing educational seminars to help them remain current with advancements in veterinary medicine.
“We provide the same compassionate care that we give our own pets and this love and compassion is the first step in providing complete and accurate patient care,” Bargo said.
SECOND PLACE
Mokena Animal Clinic
9455 W. 191st
Mokena
708-479-2811
THIRD PLACE
The Veterinary Clinic of Tinley Park
17745 Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park
708-444-0315