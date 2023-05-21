Levin Eye Care Center

1334 119th St.

Whiting

219-659-3050

Using innovative technology, Levin Eye Care Center strives to provide excellent patient care and personalized treatment plans.

“Our team is dedicated to staying at the forefront of the latest advances in eye care to provide our patients with the best possible outcomes,” Dr. Steven Levin says.

In addition to offering complete eye care services including exams, glasses and contact lenses, eye disease management and LASIK, the team specializes in treating children and adults who have visual difficulties that cannot be managed fully with corrective lenses. The Levin Eye Care Center Vision Therapy Program is designed to identify hidden learning-related vision problems, with the goal of improving active learning skills and giving patients the tools necessary for success.

“We will continue to provide outstanding patient care and expand our vision therapy and eye-care services to meet the growing needs of Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland,” Levin says. “We are grateful for this recognition and are devoted to upholding the highest standards of patient care.”

SECOND PLACE

Moses Eye Care Centers

Multiple locations

833-376-6737

THIRD PLACE

Eagle Eye Optique

449 E. Summit St.

Crown Point

219-662-1600