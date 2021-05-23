Best Vision Care

Levin Eye Care Center

1334 119th St.

Whiting

219-659-3050

Serving Northwest Indiana and Chicago for 48 years, Levin Eye Care Center prides itself on a pleasant and professional atmosphere that families have counted on for nearly half a century.

With a focus on listening to and educating their patients, Dr. Steven Levin and Dr. Delia Malone strongly believe that the interaction eye care specialists have with their patients directly affects visual enjoyment and quality of life.

They say their goal is to improve active learning skills and provide children and adults with the tools necessary for success. In addition to routine eye care services, Levin Eye Care Center also treats and rehabilitates patients with lazy eye, misaligned eyes and visual motor complications from a traumatic brain injury.

The eye care center also features a vision therapy program that identifies learning-related vision problems.