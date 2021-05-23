 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Vision Care
urgent

Best Vision Care

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Regioon Health Care series
Best Vision Care

Dr. Steven Levin and Dr. Delia Malone

Levin Eye Care Center

1334 119th St.

Whiting

219-659-3050

levineyecare.com

Serving Northwest Indiana and Chicago for 48 years, Levin Eye Care Center prides itself on a pleasant and professional atmosphere that families have counted on for nearly half a century.

With a focus on listening to and educating their patients, Dr. Steven Levin and Dr. Delia Malone strongly believe that the interaction eye care specialists have with their patients directly affects visual enjoyment and quality of life.

They say their goal is to improve active learning skills and provide children and adults with the tools necessary for success. In addition to routine eye care services, Levin Eye Care Center also treats and rehabilitates patients with lazy eye, misaligned eyes and visual motor complications from a traumatic brain injury.

The eye care center also features a vision therapy program that identifies learning-related vision problems.

“The entire team at Levin Eye Care Center would like to extend our gratitude to all of our loyal patients who voted us Best Vision Care,” Levin said. “We could not have accomplished this without our doctors and staff who are committed to excellence and take pride in the care we offer to each patient.”

SECOND PLACE

Moses EyeCare Centers

Multiple locations

833-376-6737

moseseyecare.com

THIRD PLACE

Vision Boutique

Multiple locations

219-228-1776

vision-boutique.com

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts