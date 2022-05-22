Levin Eye Care Center

Proudly serving Northwest Indiana and Chicago for nearly 50 years, the doctors and support team at Levin Eye Care Center provide high-quality care to every patient who comes through the door. And whether administering its Vision Therapy Program to identify hidden learning-related vision problems or treating and rehabilitating everything from lazy eye to misaligned eyes to visual motor complications from traumatic brain injury, the goal is always the same: To provide the kind of comprehensive eye exams and superior customer service that lead to visual enjoyment and a higher quality of life.

“We could not have won the honor of Best Vision Care again without our doctors and staff who are committed to excellence and take pride in the care we offer to each patient,” says Dr. Steven Levin, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Indiana Optometric Association in 2021. “And we look forward to continuing to serve the eye care needs of the Region for many years to come.”