Best Vision Care

Best Vision Care

Dr. Steven Levin of Levin Eye Care Center

 Provided
Best Vison Care

Dr. Steven Levin and Dr. Delia Malone of Levin Eye Care Center

Levin Eye Care Center

1334 119th St.

Whiting

219-659-3050

levineyecare.com

Proudly serving Northwest Indiana and Chicago for nearly 50 years, the doctors and support team at Levin Eye Care Center provide high-quality care to every patient who comes through the door. And whether administering its Vision Therapy Program to identify hidden learning-related vision problems or treating and rehabilitating everything from lazy eye to misaligned eyes to visual motor complications from traumatic brain injury, the goal is always the same: To provide the kind of comprehensive eye exams and superior customer service that lead to visual enjoyment and a higher quality of life.

“We could not have won the honor of Best Vision Care again without our doctors and staff who are committed to excellence and take pride in the care we offer to each patient,” says Dr. Steven Levin, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Indiana Optometric Association in 2021. “And we look forward to continuing to serve the eye care needs of the Region for many years to come.”

SECOND PLACE

Moses EyeCare Centers

Multiple locations

833-376-6737

moseseyecare.com

THIRD PLACE

Vision Boutique

8319 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-228-1776

vision-boutique.com

