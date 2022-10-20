Multack Eye Care and Associates

Multiple locations

For the second year in a row, Multack Eye Care and Associates has been voted Southland’s Best Vision Center.

“Our mission has always been to provide the most advanced technology available in the safest environment in a kind and compassionate way,” Dr. Sam Multack said. “Our team is made up of dedicated professionals who treat each patient like family.”

As a full-service, family-oriented eye care practice, Multack Eye Care specializes in state-of-the-art cataract surgery with premium lens implantation, Laser Vision Correction, LASIK, minimally invasive glaucoma surgeries, oculoplastics and retinal diseases.

The team consists of board-certified surgeons and medically trained optometrists who treat each patient like family.

“Our success in patient care has allowed us to provide results for clinical trials that we will be announcing soon,” Multack said. “And stay tuned, our community has asked for more help with dry eye conditions, and we are answering the call with a state-of-the-art Dry Eye Center opening in Spring of 2023.”

For those who experience eye emergencies, Multack Eye Care and Associates offers 24-hour care for patients.

SECOND PLACE

Ticho Eye Associates

Multiple locations

THIRD PLACE

Walter Eye Clinic

16630 Oak Park Ave.

Tinley Park

708-532-0800