Best Vision Center

Multack Eye Care
Multiple locations
At Multack Eye Care, the goal is to challenge the status quo of eye care, providing better outcomes for patients.
“Committing to the most advanced technology available, partnered with our amazing team, has allowed us to produce exceptional outcomes,” Dr. Sam Multack says.
With locations in Frankfort, Olympia Fields and Bourbonnais, Multack Eye Care offers such in-demand procedures as in-office 3-D cataract surgery at the Frankfort location. Multack Eye Care is also part of multiple cataract and refractive clinical trials.
The team works every day to treat patients with exceptional care and achieve the most successful surgical outcomes while using the most advanced technology available, Multack says. The highly trained staff strives to answer patients’ questions and listen to their concerns.
The staff also prioritizes giving back to the community and on a regular basis volunteers or donates to women’s shelters, animal rescues, children’s sports teams, the Ronald McDonald House, Girl Scouts, local schools and more. The practice also established MEC Cares, which offers free eye care including cataract surgery to those in need.
“We are sincerely honored and humbled by this incredible award,” Multack said. “Multack Eye Care is a team of expert, compassionate and dedicated professionals. Winning this award validates that Multack Eye Care is accomplishing our goals throughout Chicagoland and beyond.”
SECOND PLACE
Ticho Eye Associates
Multiple locations
THIRD PLACE
New Lenox Family Eyecare
1230 N. Cedar Road
New Lenox
815-485-6533