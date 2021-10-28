Best Vision Center

Multack Eye Care

Multiple locations

At Multack Eye Care, the goal is to challenge the status quo of eye care, providing better outcomes for patients.

“Committing to the most advanced technology available, partnered with our amazing team, has allowed us to produce exceptional outcomes,” Dr. Sam Multack says.

With locations in Frankfort, Olympia Fields and Bourbonnais, Multack Eye Care offers such in-demand procedures as in-office 3-D cataract surgery at the Frankfort location. Multack Eye Care is also part of multiple cataract and refractive clinical trials.

The team works every day to treat patients with exceptional care and achieve the most successful surgical outcomes while using the most advanced technology available, Multack says. The highly trained staff strives to answer patients’ questions and listen to their concerns.