Best Wedding Venue

Silver Lake Country Club

14700 S. 82nd Ave.

Orland Park

708-349-6940

“The lovely outdoors and gardens at Silver Lake draw couples and event hosts who enjoy its beauty,” said Amy Coghill, manager of Silver Lake Country Club. “The photo opportunities at Silver Lake are just breath-taking, and I think after the pandemic we’ve all come to appreciate and value our time outdoors even more.”

Additionally, the club offers an outstanding food service and a wonderful staff who have worked for Silver Lake for many years, which results in a great guest experience.

“We have been here since 1927,” continued Coghill, “and look forward to serving the community for many more years to come”

Silver Lake also was voted Best Country Club.

SECOND PLACE

CD & Me

23320 S. LaGrange Road

Frankfort

815-469-7315

THIRD PLACE

Georgios Banquets

8800 W. 159th St.

Orland Park

708-403-1757