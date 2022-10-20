Best Wedding Venue

Silver Lake Country Club
14700 S. 82nd Ave.
Orland Park
708-349-6940
“The lovely outdoors and gardens at Silver Lake draw couples and event hosts who enjoy its beauty,” said Amy Coghill, manager of Silver Lake Country Club. “The photo opportunities at Silver Lake are just breath-taking, and I think after the pandemic we’ve all come to appreciate and value our time outdoors even more.”
Additionally, the club offers an outstanding food service and a wonderful staff who have worked for Silver Lake for many years, which results in a great guest experience.
“We have been here since 1927,” continued Coghill, “and look forward to serving the community for many more years to come”
Silver Lake also was voted Best Country Club.
SECOND PLACE
CD & Me
23320 S. LaGrange Road
Frankfort
815-469-7315
THIRD PLACE
Georgios Banquets
8800 W. 159th St.
Orland Park
708-403-1757