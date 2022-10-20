 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Wedding Venue

  • 0
Best Wedding Venue

Silver Lake Country Club

Silver Lake Country Club

14700 S. 82nd Ave.

Orland Park

708-349-6940

silverlakecc.com

“The lovely outdoors and gardens at Silver Lake draw couples and event hosts who enjoy its beauty,” said Amy Coghill, manager of Silver Lake Country Club. “The photo opportunities at Silver Lake are just breath-taking, and I think after the pandemic we’ve all come to appreciate and value our time outdoors even more.”

Additionally, the club offers an outstanding food service and a wonderful staff who have worked for Silver Lake for many years, which results in a great guest experience.

“We have been here since 1927,” continued Coghill, “and look forward to serving the community for many more years to come”

People are also reading…

Silver Lake also was voted Best Country Club. 

SECOND PLACE

CD & Me

23320 S. LaGrange Road

Frankfort

815-469-7315

cdandme.com

THIRD PLACE

Georgios Banquets

8800 W. 159th St.

Orland Park

708-403-1757

georgios.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts