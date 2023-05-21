The Lighthouse

7501 Constitution Ave

Cedar Lake

219-374-9283

On the shores of Cedar Lake, the two-story 11,600-square-foot Lighthouse, with its large windows overlooking the water and woods, is the perfect setting for any event.

“I believe our exceptional service, award-winning food and beautiful lake view makes our wedding venue stand out,” says Dana Hernandez, director of Private Dining Sales.

The second-floor private dining facility, which has a dance floor, can accommodate weddings, bridal and baby showers, birthday parties, corporate events, rehearsal dinners, funeral luncheons and graduation parties for 25-220 guests. Besides that, the main restaurant and patio area are available for smaller parties.

But besides the venue, views, service, and food, a lot of other factors go into making sure that every event meets the customers' wishes.

“We strive to make event planning the least stressful for our guests,” says Hernandez. “We go above and beyond to make our guests happy, so they return for future events.”

SECOND PLACE

County Line Orchard

200 S. County Line Road

Hobart

219-947-4477

THIRD PLACE

Avalon Manor Banquet Center

3550 E. Lincoln Hwy.

Merrillville

219-945-0888