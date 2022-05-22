 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Wedding Venue

Best Wedding Venue

The Lighthouse

7501 Constitution Ave.

Cedar Lake

219-374-9283

cedarlakelighthouse.com

There’s no doubt your wedding will be an important moment in life, and The Lighthouse wants to make it even more unique.

Shane Keeton, general manger at The Lighthouse, said the location of the restaurant helps add a special touch to your event.

“Of course, the setting sets us apart,” Keeton said. “The view, the lake and a great sunset can make a special event feel a little more magical.”

Besides the ambiance, guests can expect outstanding service at the restaurant.

“The personal service from Dana Hernandez (the director of private dining sales) and her team keeps guests coming back, making guests feel relaxed and important while planning their event,” Keeton said. “The amazing food as well.”

He said the Best of the Region recognition is rewarding for the staff.

“It is always a great feeling to win these awards, especially for Best Wedding Venue,” Keeton said. “Wedding parties and guests always have a great time. It shows that the community trusts us with their most important events and that is a great feeling for our team.”

The Lighthouse also placed first in the Best Banquet Facility category.

SECOND PLACE

County Line Orchard

200 S. County Line Road

Hobart

219-947-4477

countylineorchard.com

THIRD PLACE

Avalon Manor Banquet Center

3550 E. Lincoln Hwy.

Merrillville

219-945-0888

avalonmanor.com

