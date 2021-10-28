 Skip to main content
Best Wedding Venue
urgent

Best Wedding Venue

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Fitness & Recreation series
Best Wedding Venue

CD & Me in Frankfort

CD & ME

23320 S. LaGrange Road

Frankfort

815-469-7315

cdandme.com

Tying the knot? You may want to check out CD & Me for your wedding venue.

Started by longtime friends and Frankfort residents Chuck JaBaay and Dean Vaundry, CD & ME came to life almost by accident. After a successful career as an engineer for Peoples Gas and as an art director at DDB Needham in Chicago, respectively, the two established their landscaping business, JaBaay's Outdoor Creations about 25 years ago. What followed was the purchase of land ideal for hosting parties and events, and CD & ME was born.

Named for Chuck and Dean and their wives, Marni and Eva, CD & ME comprises two buildings, each unique in design: The Loft and The Mica. With a choice of a rustic yet elegant location or a grand cathedral tent, The Loft and The Mica are luxuriously landscaped with ater and fire features.

CD & ME hosts a summer concert series and in winter, it is home to comedy shows. The venue is also available for private parties, fundraisers and corporate events and has recently partnered with friends to add a distillery to The Loft.

CD & ME also placed first for Best Live Entertainment Venue.

SECOND PLACE

Silver Lake Country Club

14700 S. 82nd Ave.

Orland Park

708-349-6940

silverlakecc.com

THIRD PLACE

The Haley Mansion

17 S. Center St.

Joliet

815-726-6800

thehaleymansion.com

