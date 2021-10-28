Best Wedding Venue

CD & ME

23320 S. LaGrange Road

Frankfort

815-469-7315

Tying the knot? You may want to check out CD & Me for your wedding venue.

Started by longtime friends and Frankfort residents Chuck JaBaay and Dean Vaundry, CD & ME came to life almost by accident. After a successful career as an engineer for Peoples Gas and as an art director at DDB Needham in Chicago, respectively, the two established their landscaping business, JaBaay's Outdoor Creations about 25 years ago. What followed was the purchase of land ideal for hosting parties and events, and CD & ME was born.

Named for Chuck and Dean and their wives, Marni and Eva, CD & ME comprises two buildings, each unique in design: The Loft and The Mica. With a choice of a rustic yet elegant location or a grand cathedral tent, The Loft and The Mica are luxuriously landscaped with ater and fire features.