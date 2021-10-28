Best Wedding Venue

CD & ME
23320 S. LaGrange Road
Frankfort
815-469-7315
Tying the knot? You may want to check out CD & Me for your wedding venue.
Started by longtime friends and Frankfort residents Chuck JaBaay and Dean Vaundry, CD & ME came to life almost by accident. After a successful career as an engineer for Peoples Gas and as an art director at DDB Needham in Chicago, respectively, the two established their landscaping business, JaBaay's Outdoor Creations about 25 years ago. What followed was the purchase of land ideal for hosting parties and events, and CD & ME was born.
Named for Chuck and Dean and their wives, Marni and Eva, CD & ME comprises two buildings, each unique in design: The Loft and The Mica. With a choice of a rustic yet elegant location or a grand cathedral tent, The Loft and The Mica are luxuriously landscaped with ater and fire features.
CD & ME hosts a summer concert series and in winter, it is home to comedy shows. The venue is also available for private parties, fundraisers and corporate events and has recently partnered with friends to add a distillery to The Loft.
CD & ME also placed first for Best Live Entertainment Venue.
SECOND PLACE
Silver Lake Country Club
14700 S. 82nd Ave.
Orland Park
708-349-6940
THIRD PLACE
The Haley Mansion
17 S. Center St.
Joliet
815-726-6800