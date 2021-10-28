 Skip to main content
Best Weight Loss Center
urgent

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Health Care series
WW, formerly known as Weight Watchers

WW

Multiple locations

800-651-6000

weightwatchers.com

Formerly known as Weight Watchers, WW is a human-centric technology company powered by the world’s leading commercial weight management program.

As a global wellness company, representatives in Southland work to inspire residents to adopt healthy habits for life. Through a comprehensive digital app, expert coaches and engaging experiences, members follow a science-based program that focuses on food, activity, mindset and sleep.

Designed to deliver holistic wellness, WW strives to provide real human connections and build inspired communities.

"WW's Southland community is powered by world-class coaches with a local connection who bring our award-winning app and science-backed program to life, face-to-face at a studio near you," said Michael Barre, WW senior director, virtual experience. "Our community demonstrates that while your weight loss and wellness journey may be unique, you don't have to travel alone. In fact, science shows that you're more successful when you navigate with a support system. For nearly 60 years, that's what's made WW different." 

SECOND PLACE

Weight No More

10751 163rd Place

Orland Park

708-873-1187

rifefamilymed.com

THIRD PLACE

A Better Weigh

 6611 W. 171st St.
 
Tinley Park

betterweighmedical.com

