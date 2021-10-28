Best Weight Loss Center

WW
Multiple locations
800-651-6000
Formerly known as Weight Watchers, WW is a human-centric technology company powered by the world’s leading commercial weight management program.
As a global wellness company, representatives in Southland work to inspire residents to adopt healthy habits for life. Through a comprehensive digital app, expert coaches and engaging experiences, members follow a science-based program that focuses on food, activity, mindset and sleep.
Designed to deliver holistic wellness, WW strives to provide real human connections and build inspired communities.
"WW's Southland community is powered by world-class coaches with a local connection who bring our award-winning app and science-backed program to life, face-to-face at a studio near you," said Michael Barre, WW senior director, virtual experience. "Our community demonstrates that while your weight loss and wellness journey may be unique, you don't have to travel alone. In fact, science shows that you're more successful when you navigate with a support system. For nearly 60 years, that's what's made WW different."
SECOND PLACE
Weight No More
10751 163rd Place
Orland Park
708-873-1187