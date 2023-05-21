Best Window Coverings
Budget Blinds of Crown Point
708-701-8346
No store?
No showroom?
No problem.
The Budget Blinds of Crown Point’s philosophy of in-home consultations, also known as “We bring the showroom to you” is more than sound as the company has won the Best of The Region’s Best Window Category for the second time in three years.
“We take pride in providing style and service for every budget,” owner Len Schultz says on the company’s website.
The company has three decades of service in blinds, shades, shutters and drapes.
The Budget Blind brand has been around awhile as it started in the 1990s and has more than 500 franchises across the country.
SECOND PLACE
Schaaf Window and Door Company
9250 Thiel St.
St. John
219-365-4564
THIRD PLACE
The Home Depot
Multiple locations