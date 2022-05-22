 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
urgent

Best Window Coverings

Budget Blinds of Crown Point

219-671-8549

budgetblinds.com

Susan Gomez, owner and designer of Budget Blinds of Crown Point, says  customer service is the business's most important attribute.

“To me it’s a very personal experience,” said Gomez, “it's turning a house into a home.”

Budget Blinds helps make its customers' houses homes with products and services such as motorized blinds,  free consultations and “the best warranty in the industry.”

According to Custom Blinds' website “working with our customers from beginning to end is an experience we absolutely treasure, and the look of satisfaction on a client's face after an installation is our greatest reward.”

SECOND PLACE

Lowe's 

Multiple locations

lowes.com

THIRD PLACE

The Home Depot

Multiple locations

homedepot.com

