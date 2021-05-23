 Skip to main content
Best Window Coverings
urgent

Best Window Coverings

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Shopping series

Budget Blinds of Crown Point

219-671-8549

BudgetBlinds.com

Susan Gomez of Budget Blinds knows the best way to keep customers is to make sure they get the best possible service. She also knows that great service is a team effort. “I have really bright sales reps who help a lot.” Gomez says she usually has a local team of three full-time sales reps, two office employees and five installers.

The staff are trained to be knowledgeable and to resolve issues quickly. Budget Blinds installers go through training with manufacturer Hunter Douglas at a facility in California, and sales reps train in Texas.

Gomez has been a designer and Budget Blinds franchise owner for 10 years and offers window coverings in south Chicagoland along with Northwest Indiana through in-home consultations. “To me, it's a personal experience,” Gomez says. “It’s turning a house into a home.”

As for industry trends, “motorized anything is very hot, hot, hot." Gomez continues. "It’s the thing we sell the most of and its new to a lot of customers."

And “you never have to touch your shades again.”

SECOND PLACE

Blinds Unlimited

184 Chateau Lane

Dyer

219-864-3218

blindsunlimitedusa.com

THIRD PLACE

Lowe's 

Multiple locations

800-445-6937

lowes.com

