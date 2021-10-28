 Skip to main content
Best Windows/Doors
Best Windows/Doors

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Services series
Best Windows/Doors

Schaaf Windows and Doors

Schaaf Windows and Doors

18445 Thompson Court

Tinley Park

708-342-0900

Schaafwindow.com

This business has been around a long time – 62 years – and many of its employees have been working there for a lengthy amount of time as well.

That combination has helped the popularity of the venerable windows and doors business, according to Marketing and Sales Director Bob Schaaf Jr.

“We try to provide better service and most of our employees have been here a long time,” he said. “People are familiar with who they are dealing with. That makes it easy and more comfortable for people.”

The business started in Chicago, moved to Evergreen Park and spent a good chunk of time in Bridgeview before coming to Tinley Park in 2003 in a 91,000-square foot building that has a 4,000-square foot showroom.

One of the founders, George Schaff Sr., is still a part owner and keeping up the family name has been a pleasant challenge for Bob Jr.

“Maybe there is some pressure, but it’s good,” he said. “People know the name. It’s always good working there. It’s usually good working with your family. I do enjoy it.”

SECOND PLACE

Schillings

9900 191st St.

Mokena

708-479-7007

Schillings.com

THIRD PLACE (TIE)

Maverick Window Replacement & Repair

New Lenox

630-212-6464

www.facebook.com/Jasongoldblatt44/

My WindowWorks

7840 W. 159th St.

Orland Park

708-381-1821

Mywindowworks.com

