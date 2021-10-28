Best Windows/Doors

Schaaf Windows and Doors

18445 Thompson Court

Tinley Park

708-342-0900

This business has been around a long time – 62 years – and many of its employees have been working there for a lengthy amount of time as well.

That combination has helped the popularity of the venerable windows and doors business, according to Marketing and Sales Director Bob Schaaf Jr.

“We try to provide better service and most of our employees have been here a long time,” he said. “People are familiar with who they are dealing with. That makes it easy and more comfortable for people.”

The business started in Chicago, moved to Evergreen Park and spent a good chunk of time in Bridgeview before coming to Tinley Park in 2003 in a 91,000-square foot building that has a 4,000-square foot showroom.

One of the founders, George Schaff Sr., is still a part owner and keeping up the family name has been a pleasant challenge for Bob Jr.