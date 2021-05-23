 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Women's Clothing Store
urgent

Best Women's Clothing Store

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Shopping series
Best Women's Clothing Store

Beyond Pink boutique in Valparaiso

 John Luke, File, The Times
Best Women's Clothing Store

Beyond Pink

Beyond Pink

3907 Calumet Ave., Suite 105

Valparaiso

219-531-7465

shopbeyondpink.com

“21 years ... no” Lori Zimmer reassess, ”22 now, because we just passed March.” Twenty-two years is how long Zimmer has been running Beyond Pink, a fashion boutique in Valparaiso. And it's not just about longevity. “I do believe we have the best product, too,” Zimmer laughs, “We get new stuff everyday, which is great for my customers.”

In every one of its 22 years, Beyond Pink has endeavored to bring top-quality clothes for a variety of body types to the Region. But the last year has brought a new kind of challenge, Zimmer says.

“We definitely upped our game when COVID hit. We got a brand new website and tried to take care of customers online.” Zimmer and her associates made every effort to give their customers more options. With home delivery, free shipping, new offers, and private shopping, they’ve made the store’s approach all about service.

Beyond that, Zimmer often hears from patrons that the store is just a fun place to hang out. “I have customers who call and say, 'I just need to come in and have some retail therapy.' ”

SECOND PLACE

Eco Chic Boutique

425 Joliet St., Suite 211

Dyer

219-227-0646

ecochicboutique.us

THIRD PLACE

Kohl's

Multiple Locations

855-564-5705

kohls.com

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts