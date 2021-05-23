Best Women's Clothing Store

Beyond Pink

3907 Calumet Ave., Suite 105

Valparaiso

219-531-7465

“21 years ... no” Lori Zimmer reassess, ”22 now, because we just passed March.” Twenty-two years is how long Zimmer has been running Beyond Pink, a fashion boutique in Valparaiso. And it's not just about longevity. “I do believe we have the best product, too,” Zimmer laughs, “We get new stuff everyday, which is great for my customers.”

In every one of its 22 years, Beyond Pink has endeavored to bring top-quality clothes for a variety of body types to the Region. But the last year has brought a new kind of challenge, Zimmer says.

“We definitely upped our game when COVID hit. We got a brand new website and tried to take care of customers online.” Zimmer and her associates made every effort to give their customers more options. With home delivery, free shipping, new offers, and private shopping, they’ve made the store’s approach all about service.