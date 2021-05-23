 Skip to main content
Best Women's Health
Best Women's Health

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Regioon Health Care series
Best Women's Health

Dr. Mary Nicholson, medical director and fellowship-trained dedicated breast radiologist at Community Hospital's Women’s Diagnostic Center

Community Hospital's Women's Diagnostic Center

Multiple locations

219-934-8320

comhs.org

It’s never been more important for women to get the diagnostic care they need to maintain good health.

That begins with a constant commitment to individualized, high-quality care and service provided at Community Hospital’s Women’s Diagnostic Center, said Cheryl Stang, supervisor of radiology at the center’s Munster location.

At the center, comprehensive services include 3-D mammography, breast ultrasound, breast MRI and high-resolution breast PET scans, nonsurgical breast biopsy, high-risk breast clinic services and bone density exams.

“Pinpointing breast cancer swiftly and sooner is part of our commitment to early detection and accurate diagnosis,” said Dr. Mary Nicholson, medical director and fellowship-trained dedicated breast radiologist.

Most patients who visit the facility are receiving their yearly mammogram screening exams that assist in early detection.

“Everything we do is designed to decrease waiting and decrease anxiety,” Nicholson said. “This commitment to providing excellence in women’s health will continue to be our focus.”

SECOND PLACE

HealthLinc

Multiple locations

888-580-1060

healthlincchc.org

THIRD PLACE

Franciscan Health

Multiple locations

219-662-5700

franciscanhealth.org

