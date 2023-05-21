NorthShore Health Centers
Multiple locations
219-763-8112
Women’s health is important to everyone, and it takes a village of strong women to help craft a man, says Dr. Matthew Tipton of NorthShore Health Centers.
“I know that the women in my life helped shape me into who I am — the man who is able to care for women, keeping their unique bodies healthy and strong,” Tipton says. “I am proud that NorthShore and the Women’s Health team are recognized for and believe in the importance of quality care and strives to eliminate barriers to health care for women in our communities.”
Tipton credits his mother, sister, wife and residency program director for shaping him as the physician he is today.
“If we care for the women in our community, they can care for those in the community,” Tipton says. “That’s why we are dedicated to building a healthy community, one patient at a time.”
NorthShore Health Centers also won for Best Pharmacy.
SECOND PLACE
Community Healthcare System
Multiple locations
866-836-3477
THIRD PLACE
Crown Point Obstetrics & Gynecology
800 W. Burrell Drive
Crown Point
219-663-9913