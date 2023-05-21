Now Yoga Club & Community Center

8255 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-351-5156

At Now Yoga Club & Community Center, classes range from beginners to experienced practitioners.

“Everyone can benefit from yoga. It’s a wonderful form of exercise for body, mind and soul. People tell me how taking classes here has changed their lives for the better,” says owner Sarah Johnson.

There are classes for all ages, including Little One Plus One for parents and children (newborn to 4 years) and weekly Kids Yoga (5-11). Various adult classes make yoga accessible for all ages and abilities. Gentle Yoga, Gravity Yoga and Chair Yoga help relax the mind while stretching and unwinding physically. Yoga Mix, Beginners Yoga, Vinyasa and Pilates build strength, flexibility and balance. Family yoga offers all-ages activities. Classes are at various times daily, seven days a week, and pop-up classes, special series and workshops expand the program.

“This studio is a safe, welcoming place, a genuine community where you can enjoy the space to relax and let go or challenge yourself and grow. We have talented teachers to guide you and a thriving community of members who support each other,” Johnson says.

SECOND PLACE

YOUnique Yoga of NWI

354 E. Lincoln Hwy.

Schererville

219-308-3198

THIRD PLACE

PurePower Hot Yoga

2645 Main St.

Highland

219-924-1990