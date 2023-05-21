Now Yoga Club & Community Center
8255 Wicker Ave.
St. John
219-351-5156
At Now Yoga Club & Community Center, classes range from beginners to experienced practitioners.
“Everyone can benefit from yoga. It’s a wonderful form of exercise for body, mind and soul. People tell me how taking classes here has changed their lives for the better,” says owner Sarah Johnson.
There are classes for all ages, including Little One Plus One for parents and children (newborn to 4 years) and weekly Kids Yoga (5-11). Various adult classes make yoga accessible for all ages and abilities. Gentle Yoga, Gravity Yoga and Chair Yoga help relax the mind while stretching and unwinding physically. Yoga Mix, Beginners Yoga, Vinyasa and Pilates build strength, flexibility and balance. Family yoga offers all-ages activities. Classes are at various times daily, seven days a week, and pop-up classes, special series and workshops expand the program.
People are also reading…
“This studio is a safe, welcoming place, a genuine community where you can enjoy the space to relax and let go or challenge yourself and grow. We have talented teachers to guide you and a thriving community of members who support each other,” Johnson says.
SECOND PLACE
YOUnique Yoga of NWI
354 E. Lincoln Hwy.
Schererville
219-308-3198
THIRD PLACE
PurePower Hot Yoga
2645 Main St.
Highland
219-924-1990