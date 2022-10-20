Best Yoga Studio

Tranquil Soul Yoga & Wellness Studio

20280 S. LaGrange Road

Frankfort

815-534-5828

“Our yoga studio is like a haven, a place to come back home to yourself in mind, body and soul,” says Kim Watson, co-owner with daughter Britt Largent.

Classes include crystal restorative, yoga at the wall, Pilates plus yoga, hatha yoga postures with meditation, chakra balancing, tarot readings and more. Watson says nidra meditation at 7 p.m. Wednesdays is gentle movement intended to help you let go of the day and relax. Tranquil Soul also hosts small group parties and has local, national and international yoga retreats.

The studio also teaches Reiki and restorative therapies for anyone who works with the public, including nurses who want to help trauma patients.

The business has a gift shop with hand-picked boutique fashions and organic wellness and natural skin-care items. Gift cards are available online.

“Yoga here is about paying attention to our body, mind and emotions, inviting people to be where they are, without judgment,” says Watson.

Spenga

19626 S. LaGrange Road

Mokena

708-995-1489

Hart Yoga Studio

10850 W. Laraway Road

Frankfort

779-333-7252