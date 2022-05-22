Best Yoga Studio

Now Yoga Club & Community Center
8255 Wicker Ave.
St. John
219-351-5156
“I think the top reason this studio is so special is the people who come here,” said Now Yoga Club owner Sarah Johnson. “From our very first client on day one to the woman who attended her first class just this morning, our community is growing and thriving, and all these amazing people sharing their yoga practice together make Now Yoga Club a place I’m happy and proud to be a part of each day.”
Johnson said the teachers, variety of classes and workshops and the community make this business No. 1.
Now Yoga Club is a special place where people grow, achieve goals, connect with others, heal in so many ways and truly become their best. “We are so grateful that our community has voted us Best in the Region again, and we plan to live up to the title.”
SECOND PLACE
YOUnique Yoga of NWI
354 E. Lincoln Hwy
Schererville
219-308-3198
THIRD PLACE
The Yoga Room
418 Merrillville Road
Crown Point
219-226-1000