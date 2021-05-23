Best Yoga Studio

Now Yoga Club & Community Center

8255 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-351-5156

Yoga is medicine for mind body, and soul, said Sarah Johnson, owner of Now Yoga Club & Community Center.

“Yoga is very popular as people are learning more about it,” said Johnson.

With a variety of yoga styles and types of classes available at NYC3, people can customize their practice to get the results they want. Classes such as Restorative, Gentle, Meditative and Chair Yoga are designed to relax the mind and body and help stretch and unwind physically. Yoga Mix, Beginners, Vinyasa and Pilates can help strength, flexibility and balance.

“No matter which class you take, they are all amazing for stress reduction and finding that inner calm. There’s not a single person out there who won’t benefit from that,” said Johnson, a certified yoga instructor. She said she sees a difference in how people feel before and after class.