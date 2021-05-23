Best Yoga Studio

Now Yoga Club & Community Center
8255 Wicker Ave.
St. John
219-351-5156
Yoga is medicine for mind body, and soul, said Sarah Johnson, owner of Now Yoga Club & Community Center.
“Yoga is very popular as people are learning more about it,” said Johnson.
With a variety of yoga styles and types of classes available at NYC3, people can customize their practice to get the results they want. Classes such as Restorative, Gentle, Meditative and Chair Yoga are designed to relax the mind and body and help stretch and unwind physically. Yoga Mix, Beginners, Vinyasa and Pilates can help strength, flexibility and balance.
“No matter which class you take, they are all amazing for stress reduction and finding that inner calm. There’s not a single person out there who won’t benefit from that,” said Johnson, a certified yoga instructor. She said she sees a difference in how people feel before and after class.
Beginners are welcome; there are no prerequisites for starting yoga, and people don’t have to be flexible or have great balance. NYC3 offers family yoga, with activities for all ages.
SECOND PLACE
PurePower Hot Yoga
2645 Main St.
Highland
219-924-1990
THIRD PLACE
The Yoga Room
418 Merrillville Rd.
Crown Point
219-226-1000