From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Fitness & Recreation series
Kim Watson ownsTranquil Soul Yoga.

 Tony V. Martin, The Times
A studio class at Tranquil Soul Yoga & Wellness Studio in Frankfort.

Tranquil Soul Yoga & Wellness Studio

20280 S. LaGrange Road

Frankfort

815-534-5828

tranquilsoulstudio.com

"Our niche is movement of the body, stillness of mind and peace of heart," says Kim Watson. She and her daughter, Britt Largent, are the co-owners of Tranquil Soul Yoga & Wellness Studio.

From its humble beginnings at home, Tranquil Soul Yoga & Wellness Studio has grown by creating an inviting, nurturing haven where the practice of yoga is less intimidating and more accessible.

"We focus on mental and spiritual aspects, which are what people need," Watson explains. "Our members are super loyal, dedicated and committed to their practice. When they come into our studio they say that they've 'come home.' They have a sense of belonging."

Tranquil Soul Yoga & Wellness Studio offers classes and services, including daily yoga and meditation, massage therapy, Reiki energy balancing, detox infra-red sauna treatments, group travel retreats, private parties, monthly wellness and metaphysical events, sound healing concerts, continued education and certification programs.

"We're thrilled and honored to be voted first place for Best Yoga," says Watson. "We appreciate our members and the efforts of our family of instructors — a group of wonderful women who teach Zumba, Pilates, yoga and meditation."

SECOND PLACE

Yoga 360

91 Bankview Dr.

Frankfort

815-806-0360

yoga-360.com

THIRD PLACE

YogaFace & Body Spa

1215 N. Cedar Road

New Lenox

815-529-2628

yogafacespa.com

