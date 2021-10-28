Tranquil Soul Yoga & Wellness Studio

20280 S. LaGrange Road

Frankfort

815-534-5828

"Our niche is movement of the body, stillness of mind and peace of heart," says Kim Watson. She and her daughter, Britt Largent, are the co-owners of Tranquil Soul Yoga & Wellness Studio.

From its humble beginnings at home, Tranquil Soul Yoga & Wellness Studio has grown by creating an inviting, nurturing haven where the practice of yoga is less intimidating and more accessible.

"We focus on mental and spiritual aspects, which are what people need," Watson explains. "Our members are super loyal, dedicated and committed to their practice. When they come into our studio they say that they've 'come home.' They have a sense of belonging."

Tranquil Soul Yoga & Wellness Studio offers classes and services, including daily yoga and meditation, massage therapy, Reiki energy balancing, detox infra-red sauna treatments, group travel retreats, private parties, monthly wellness and metaphysical events, sound healing concerts, continued education and certification programs.