Tranquil Soul Yoga & Wellness Studio
20280 S. LaGrange Road
Frankfort
815-534-5828
"Our niche is movement of the body, stillness of mind and peace of heart," says Kim Watson. She and her daughter, Britt Largent, are the co-owners of Tranquil Soul Yoga & Wellness Studio.
From its humble beginnings at home, Tranquil Soul Yoga & Wellness Studio has grown by creating an inviting, nurturing haven where the practice of yoga is less intimidating and more accessible.
"We focus on mental and spiritual aspects, which are what people need," Watson explains. "Our members are super loyal, dedicated and committed to their practice. When they come into our studio they say that they've 'come home.' They have a sense of belonging."
Tranquil Soul Yoga & Wellness Studio offers classes and services, including daily yoga and meditation, massage therapy, Reiki energy balancing, detox infra-red sauna treatments, group travel retreats, private parties, monthly wellness and metaphysical events, sound healing concerts, continued education and certification programs.
"We're thrilled and honored to be voted first place for Best Yoga," says Watson. "We appreciate our members and the efforts of our family of instructors — a group of wonderful women who teach Zumba, Pilates, yoga and meditation."
SECOND PLACE
Yoga 360
91 Bankview Dr.
Frankfort
815-806-0360
THIRD PLACE
YogaFace & Body Spa
1215 N. Cedar Road
New Lenox
815-529-2628