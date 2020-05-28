Best Barber Shop

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

McFly’s Gentlemen's Shop

1190 N. Main St.

219-663-6915

Crown Point

mcflys.shop

McFly’s Gentlemen's Shop isn’t just for gentlemen; women and children are welcome, too.

And the atmosphere? “We take a lot of pride in our work but we don’t take ourselves so seriously. We have fun. We laugh. We have a quirky sense of humor,” says Jason Potchen, owner and operator of the Crown Point business.

Potchen says he encourages every one of his hair stylists to be larger than life. “Be who you are, be authentic. That’s what attracts people,” says Potchen.

McFly’s professionals, who are educators teaching other professionals, have give McFly's a community feel, says Potchen, and that makes clients feel like they’re part of something bigger. “Our hair stylists and our clients all enjoy their time in here,” says Potchen.