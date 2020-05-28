Best Barber Shop
McFly’s Gentlemen's Shop

1190 N. Main St.

219-663-6915

Crown Point

mcflys.shop

McFly’s Gentlemen's Shop isn’t just for gentlemen; women and children are welcome, too.

And the atmosphere? “We take a lot of pride in our work but we don’t take ourselves so seriously. We have fun. We laugh. We have a quirky sense of humor,” says Jason Potchen, owner and operator of the Crown Point business.

Potchen says he encourages every one of his hair stylists to be larger than life. “Be who you are, be authentic. That’s what attracts people,” says Potchen.

McFly’s professionals, who are educators teaching other professionals, have give McFly's a community feel, says Potchen, and that makes clients feel like they’re part of something bigger. “Our hair stylists and our clients all enjoy their time in here,” says Potchen.

McFly’s offers cuts for all types of hair and carries products for clients to use at home to keep that salon look without spending a lot of time and effort. “We’re the only place in Northwest Indiana where you can get our high-quality product lines. That’s a convenience for our clients.”

With facial hair in vogue, says Potchen, coming out of quarantine means getting facial hair neatly shaped and defined. “Men with facial hair are wanting a tailored look,” says Potchen.

McFly’s is expert at creating hair styles from a casual, natural look, to something bolder like a pompadour, to a sleek, classic style, says Potchen. “Our clients always leave feeling better.”

SECOND PLACE

Nick’s & Cuts Barbershop

758 E. Lincoln Hwy.

Schererville

219-227-9471

nicksandcutsbarber.com

THIRD PLACE

Man Cave Barbers

1600 E. Summit St.

Crown Point

219-662-5986

mancavebarbers.com

