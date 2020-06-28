Best Cosmetic Surgery Center

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Gustavo Galante

322 U.S. Hwy. 41, Suite 103

Schererville

219-322-3131

3800 St. Mary Drive, Suite 101

Valparaiso

219-299-9300

A native of Northwest Indiana, Dr. Gustavo Galante is a board certified plastic surgeon with years of experience, world-class training in cosmetic surgery, and an easy personality that makes patients feel comfortable, supported and able to talk openly.

Galante’s practice offers surgical treatments for various breast procedures, liposuction, tummy tucks, facelifts, eyelid surgery, forehead lifts and more. Mommy makeovers are for moms who want to reduce the body changes from pregnancy. “They fit differently in their clothes and feel differently about their bodies. As their kids get older, they feel like it’s ‘my’ time. They want to look and feel better,” says Galante.

Galante’s practice is also a mini spa, offering nonsurgical services such as Botox, laser hair removal, chemical peels and more.