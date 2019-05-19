{{featured_button_text}}
Best Cosmetic Surgery: Dr. Gustavo Galante

Dr. Gustavo Galante

 Tony V. Martin, File, The Times
Best Cosmetic Surgery: Dr. Gustavo Galante

Dr. Gustavo Galante

FIRST PLACE

Dr. Gustavo Galante

322 U.S. Hwy. 41, Suite 103

Schererville

219-322-3131

3800 St. Mary Drive, Suite 101

Valparaiso

219-299-9300

galantemd.com

“It’s an incredible honor to be named Best of the Region for the sixth year in a row,” says Dr. Gustavo Galante, a board certified plastic surgeon with offices in Schererville and Valparaiso. “I feel like we must be doing something right for people to put their trust and confidence in us.”

Galante says that the medical saying “you’re only as good as your first assistant applies to his entire office staff."

“Their caring and compassionate manner creates a positive experience for our patients. They assist in educating them, so their expectations are appropriately met,” he says.

In the last year, his office has added an aesthetic nurse who has allowed him to provide additional services including laser hair removal, intense pulsed light therapy and other aesthetic treatments.

“Her other specialties are chemical peels, Botox Cosmetic, and fillers, among other nonsurgical procedures,” says Galante. “We are proud to be able to offer so many services to our patients.”

SECOND PLACE

Franciscan Physician Network

Multiple locations

franciscanhealth.org

THIRD PLACE

Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery of Northwest Indiana - Dr. Michael Malczewski

7865 Grand Blvd.

Hobart

8 S. Michigan Ave., Suite 1303

Chicago

312-346-2059

cosmeticsurgeryofnwi.com

0
0
0
0
0