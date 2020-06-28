Best Gym/Health Club

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Anytime Fitness

Multiple locations

Whether someone is new to working out or is a fitness pro, Anytime Fitness provides a variety of training options, guidance and friendly support.

“We really want people to feel welcome here. Everyone here is ready to meet you where you are in fitness, whether you’re a professional body builder, want to lose some weight, or just starting out,” say Kevin Scott, Anytime Fitness director of operations.

One-on-one customized workouts with a certified personal trainer are designed to increase strength from the inside out. Team workouts offer an energized atmosphere.

Nicole Cianci, regional director for member issues, has been in the business for 17 years. “I’m passionate about it. It’s very important for me to hire staff that also has a passion to help people so they know they can come in here, be welcomed, and not be judged.