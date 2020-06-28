Best Gym/Health Club

Anytime Fitness
Multiple locations
Whether someone is new to working out or is a fitness pro, Anytime Fitness provides a variety of training options, guidance and friendly support.
“We really want people to feel welcome here. Everyone here is ready to meet you where you are in fitness, whether you’re a professional body builder, want to lose some weight, or just starting out,” say Kevin Scott, Anytime Fitness director of operations.
One-on-one customized workouts with a certified personal trainer are designed to increase strength from the inside out. Team workouts offer an energized atmosphere.
Nicole Cianci, regional director for member issues, has been in the business for 17 years. “I’m passionate about it. It’s very important for me to hire staff that also has a passion to help people so they know they can come in here, be welcomed, and not be judged.
“We take pride in helping people feel better emotionally, mentally and physically so they can live a longer life for their families, their friends, their children and for themselves. We’re in the business of making people healthier, and at a time like this, that’s really important,” says Cianci.
A new membership with Anytime Fitness includes a free fitness consultation to prescribe the right program to get people started and on track to meet their fitness goals.
